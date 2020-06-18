Ed was born in New Orleans on March 4, 1929, to Edgar Louis Berthiaume and Lennie Mae Vince. As a young boy he accompanied his mother and her family to California - riding on the floorboard of a Model "A"! Ed had a knack for storytelling. This journey from Louisiana provided years of stories, including cooking beans on the manifold of the "A", losing the brakes at Hoover Dam, and, while crossing a desert area, setting a rolling tumbleweed on fire in order to help start the campfire for dinner preparations!

The family eventually settled in Tuolumne City, where his grandfather was employed at the lumber mill. Ed's mother met and married Phil Hope, setting the stage for Ed to become a member of the Hope family, and to be raised in Moccasin. He attended the one-room schoolhouse, and often spoke of the adventures and freedom of growing up in the Moccasin area. Ed was a graduate of Sonora High School, Class of 1948. He rode to SHS on the bus driven by his classmate and friend, Clayton Haigh.

The stories those two could tell! Summers, Ed worked as a firefighter stationed at the Blanchard Station. Upon graduation, Ed was hired as a lineman with Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company. He was very proud of earning a starting wage of $37.50 per week. In 1950, Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army where he saw active duty as a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged in 1952, after achieving the rank of corporal.

Ed then resumed his career with the telephone company, eventually promoting to construction foreman. One of the highlights of his career was being involved in the placing of telephone lines from the Yosemite Valley floor to the Lee Vining area, routing them alongside the rock formation known as El Capitan. Ed thoroughly enjoyed his telephone career, and the resultant lifelong friendships.

Ed spent a few years working in the Merced area, and one day met Marilyn, (The Redhead), who became his wife and stepmother to his young daughter. They remodeled a home on a small ranch and it was there the family increased with the births of three more children.

In 1971, Ed transferred to the Sonora Construction office of PT&T. He built a home in the Belleview Oaks area and spent his spare time ranching with his father on Marshes Flat Road. Ed was known by his family and friends as an avid gardener, loyal friend, helpful neighbor, great dancer, and could often be seen in the company of his dog, Beau.

He was a member of Sonora Lodge #1587 BPOE, Loyal Order of Moose, and the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Philip P. Hope and Dathnel Lennie Mae Hope, Edgar Berthiaume, and brother, Louis Berthiaume.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sisters Christine Berthiaume and Denise Berthiaume, New Orleans his children Suzann Pruitt (Steve), Henderson, Nevada, Philip Hope, (Melisia Taylor), Marshes Flat, Noelle Hope (Brian Finigan), Sonora, and Lisa Hope, Sonora. He is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel Chesebrough ( Mallory), Emily Chesebrough, Carlee Gold (Erik), Wyatt Hope (Hanna), Makenzee Hope, and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mountain Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, followed by a gathering of family and friends in Ed's backyard.



