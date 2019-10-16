Home

Edna Mae Warner, aged 94, a Tuolumne County resident for over 60 years, died on Sept. 27, 2019, at River Fountains Assisted Living in Lodi. Edna was born in Watsonville to Ralph and Nena Frantz. Except for the time her first husband, Douglas Smith (an Air Force pilot), was stationed in Texas during WWII, she lived in California. Mrs. Warner worked for the California Employment Development Department, was a long haul truck driver for 20 years and last worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Groveland.
Edna was predeceased by her second husband, Robert H. Patterson, her son, Russell D. Smith, her parents, and her fourth husband, Lawson Earl (Dusty) Warner. She is survived by children, Susan deJong (nee' Smith) of Lodi, Terry Machado (nee' Patterson) and son-in-law, Tom, of Stockton, Roberta Richards (nee' Patterson) of Stockton, Timothy Patterson and daughter-in-law, Vicki, of Linden and sister, Nena Wolfe, of Canoga Park. She also leaves eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Services were private. Please make donations to .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
