Edward B. Bush, longtime Jamestown resident, passed away at his home on Dec. 4, 2019. He was 70 years old.
Ed was born in Michigan on Oct. 11, 1949. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Army. He belonged to the Emigrant Basin Pack & Social Club, promoting the 4-H and FFA programs, and giving scholarships to high school seniors throughout the county. Ed always enjoyed taking pack trips into the high country of the Emigrant Basin.
Ed is survived by his wife, Karen Bush; his children, Bryce Bush (wife Tawnia) and Kiley Jo Kessler; step-children Cari Brown, Tim Ficker, Josh Hardin, Shane Hardin, Jamie Bornmann and Jennifer Daniel; his siblings, Dorthy Abler and John Bush; eighteen grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward B. Stanton and his mother, Geraldine Stanton.
Donations can be made in Ed's honor to the .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019