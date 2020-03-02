|
|
On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, longtime Sonora resident and forestry worker, Edwin "Dwayne" Harvey, passed away at Skyline Place at the age of 88.
Born in Mesa, Arizona, Dwayne later spent 32 years working at the California Department of Forestry. He and his wife Joyce also owned and operated a local elder care home, Country Comfort in Sonora. He was a horse trainer/breeder and an avid dog lover. Dwayne enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing trips, and traveling back roads. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS.
Dwayne is survived by his children, Randy (wife Kathi Ann) Harvey and Dennis Harvey of Sonora; brothers Bob Harvey, Barry Harvey and Dale Harvey, all of Utah; granddaughter Renee (husband Michael) Striplin of Merlin, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Matthew (wife Melissa) Striplen, Elizabeth Striplin and Bradly Striplin, and one great-great grandchild, Liam Striplin, all of Oregon.
Dwayne is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Betty "Joyce" Harvey, parents Earl and Nell Harvey, and his brother Gerald Harvey.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Carter Cemetery in Tuolumne.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020