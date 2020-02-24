|
|
Elfriede "Fritzi" Chandler was born in Czechoslovakia on Oct. 6,1922, and passed away in Modesto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Fritzi was 97 years of age.
Fritzi was a resident of Tuolumne County for 28 years. She worked for General Foods for 11 years and then worked as a hostess at Jack In The Box in Sonora for 23 years where she became friends with many that considered her family.
Fritzi enjoyed going on rides to Pinecrest,dinners with family and spending time with her great grandchildren.
Fritzi was preceded in death by her husband Charley Chandler, her son Claude Chandler and her parents Gustar and Theresia Czerny.
She is survived by her two grandsons Mathew (Pamela) Chandler of Modesto and Timothy Chandler of Turlock. Fritzi is also survived by her nine great grandchildren, Joseph, Jordyn, Jessey, Jeremy, Jaxsyn, Jaetyn, Jailyn, Jurney and Jamesyn, all of Modesto and one great great granddaughter Amelia of Modesto.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA 95326.
Fritzi will be dearly missed and loved by all.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020