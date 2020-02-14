|
|
Betty Finch, 77, died peacefully at her Sonora home Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The oldest of 13 children, she grew up in Iowa where she married her husband of 59 years, Jack. They quickly had two daughters, Debbie and Jill, and moved here in 1965 when the town only had one stoplight.
At age 30, she returned to school at the new Columbia College. She adored working with kids as secretary at Sonora Elementary School from 1976 to 1992. One of many highlights was being honored with "Betty Finch Day" for "being able to transform water into wine, bitter into sweet, and manure into roses with her charming smile."
In the following decades, she enjoyed volunteering with the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA), Wings Fund, Hillside Preservation Committee, Gold Country Social Club, and retirees luncheons. She also knitted hundreds of hats for babies in our community.
She was a great mother and an even better grandma to her three precious grandchildren, now grown. Her contagious laughter, demonstrations of love, and delicious Sunday family lunches will be sorely missed, but we are confident we will be reunited in God's timing.
The deeply caring staff of the Adventist Health Sonora Cancer Center provided immense support through the ups and downs of the last two years. Donations may be made in Betty's honor to the AHS Cancer Patient Support Fund or AHS Hospice. Please mail to: Adventist Health Sonora Philanthropy Office, 1000 Greenley Road, Sonora CA 95370.
An open house celebration of her life is tentatively scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday March 22. For location and information, contact Debbie Townsend at 352-2750.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020