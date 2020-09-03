1/1
Ellen Gustafson
1933 - 2020
Our Mother, Ellen Gustafson, passed away peacefully Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born Ellen Carolyn Lepape on May 18, 1933, to Harry and Ruth Lepape in Sonora, California. She met her future husband, Erik Gustafson, while both were students at UC Davis, and they were married at the Sonora Methodist Church on June 22, 1952.
Ellen is survived by her three children; Carl Gustafson, of Tracy, Carol Dunn, of Modesto, and Julie Schneidewind, of Newport Beach; three grandchildren, Christina Gregory, Erik Martin and Abby Schneidewind; and four great-grandchildren, Anthony Mans, Abigail Gregory, Grayson Gregory and Nolan Gregory.
Ellen and Gus raised their family in Tracy, living 62 years at their home on Lowell Avenue. Ellen was a homemaker and a wonderful, strong, unforgettable mother to her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel, was an amazing cook, and enjoyed quick getaways to gamble, responsibly, of course. Ellen lived a full life, surrounded by laughter and love, and we will miss her.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
