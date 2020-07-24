It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Elma "Laverne" Wight-Heldstab. Laverne passed away at the age of 82 on July 14, 2020.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Laura (Lupe); Robert (Beverly); Denise (Dan); Melinda (Philbert); grandchildren: Sherrea; Josh; Randy; Lisa; Andy; Cari & Michael; nephews, Jimmy and Gaylen Wight; 14 great-grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends. She will also be dearly missed by her friends at Urhai and Ranch Bingo Halls.

Laverne was born in Sonora in 1937. She graduated Sonora High School in 1955. She met and married the love of her life Rhiney in 1955. As the matriarch of her family, she enjoyed large family gatherings and good home-cooked meals. She was very active. She enjoyed game shows, laughing and LOVED BINGO! Laverne was an avid sports fan who faithfully followed the San Francisco 49ers, Giants and her grandchildren who played A LOT of baseball!

Laverne is preceded in death by her parents, George and Nellie Wight; her loving husband of 43 years, Rhiney A. Heldstab; brother, Lester Wight; nephew, George Wight and great-great grandchild, Hope Osbahr.

No services will be held.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during her final days.



