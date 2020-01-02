|
Elmer Roy DeGiobbi died at Adventist Health Unit 6 after a long illness.
Elmer was born in Jamestown, to Ed and Neva DeGiobbi. He lived his entire life in Sonora, attended school at Sonora Elementary Dome, graduated from Sonora High School in 1958 where he participated in football, basketball and baseball. He always felt his coaches had a very positive impact on his life, especially Bud Castle and Art Mc Grath. He was active in student government, always wanted to help his classmates and was a supportive loyal friend.
Elmer was raised with his brother, Don DeGiobbi, by his aunt and uncle Pete and Rita Muzzi. He grew up fishing and hunting in the hills around Sonora which he continued throughout his life. He began working at 10 years old with a paper route in downtown Sonora and was never without a job after that. He worked at JC Penneys, Foster Freeze, Pickering Lumber Co., Deweys Body Shop and Mother Lode Dairy. For 25 years he was owner/operator of Knudsen Dairy Distribution. Active throughout his life Elmer coached Little League baseball when his sons played and also helped start the Pop Warner Football League. He continued hunting and fishing with many family members and friends in California and other states. He played softball for many years into senior softball, was an avid poker player and enjoyed playing at Black Oak in his later years. He was a devoted San Francisco Giants fan since 1957.
Elmer was an active grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 39 years and was a co-founder of the Alano Club of Sonora. He was devoted to helping people in need, especially his family.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janette; his sons Pete DeGiobbi and Scott and Brenda DiGiobbi, grandchildren Joe Barton, Jena Anderson, Matthew DiGiobbi, Wesley DeGiobbi, Courtney DeGiobbi, Derek Miller, Nick DeGiobbi, Robert Selander, Becky Neher, Michael Anderson and Brian Anderson; brother Don DeGiobbi; sister-in-law Janice Keith (spouse Jerry), nephew Jim Davis, nieces Jackie Avilla, Julie Hood, Donna DeGiobbi and Lisa Davis; great-grandchildren Taylor, Madisyn, Jaden, Becca, Kami, Mady, Jade, Carson, Scarlett, Lucas, Zoie, James and Carter. He was predeceased by his daughters Tami Anderson (2006) and Natalie Miller (2014).
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan 4 at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Peppery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alano Club, Humane Society or a .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020