1/1
Emma "Mimi" (Armijo) Chavez
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonora resident and retired boot shop partner Emma (Armijo) "Mimi" Chavez passed away on June 30 at the age of 88.
Born in Reserve, New Mexico, Mimi spent 68 years in Sonora where she was a member of St. Patrick's Church and participated in many Sheriff's Posse and Twain Harte Horsemen's activities. Mimi loved cooking for the community and was known for her tamales. She was thankful for the support she received in her final days.
Mimi is survived by her children, Emily Chavez of San Francisco and Joann Chavez of Creston; granddaughter Theadora Haack of Sonora and her great-grandson Jacob Joseph. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe Chavez and her mother, Theadora Carbajol.
There are no services planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved