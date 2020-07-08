Sonora resident and retired boot shop partner Emma (Armijo) "Mimi" Chavez passed away on June 30 at the age of 88.

Born in Reserve, New Mexico, Mimi spent 68 years in Sonora where she was a member of St. Patrick's Church and participated in many Sheriff's Posse and Twain Harte Horsemen's activities. Mimi loved cooking for the community and was known for her tamales. She was thankful for the support she received in her final days.

Mimi is survived by her children, Emily Chavez of San Francisco and Joann Chavez of Creston; granddaughter Theadora Haack of Sonora and her great-grandson Jacob Joseph. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe Chavez and her mother, Theadora Carbajol.

There are no services planned at this time.



