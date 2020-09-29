Eric Patrick Aguiar was born Nov. 12, 2002, and passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Eric Aguiar is survived by his parents, Joshua and Autumn Aguiar; sister, Nichole; nieces Annabell and Trinity; and many other family members. Eric was born and raised in Sonora, California.

Eric was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. Anyone who knew Eric knew him as a happy spirit who would give up everything he had for whomever needed it. Eric walked around with a smile that would light up a room, a laugh that was contagious, and a heart bigger than the sky itself. Eric was a rare person that made time for everyone; parents, family, friends, younger children, and even people he had just met. He would make time to spend with you as if it was the only place he wanted to be at that moment. Eric loved hanging out with his family and friends, spending countless hours cracking jokes and making any time one worth remembering.

Eric will not only be remembered for these amazing times but also for his unfathomable athletic ability on the football field and basketball court. Eric was blessed to have had the opportunity to be coached by some of the best and the friends he obtained from sports lasted even after the season ended. Eric touched so many lives in the greatest 17 years he spent on this earth and will live in the hearts he touched forever.

On behalf of the family and friends of Eric Aguiar, we thank you for your prayers and support during these difficult times. Viewing for Eric Aguiar will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home. Eric Aguiar's celebration of life and interment of ashes will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Carter's Cemetery.



