Long-time Tuolumne County resident, Esther Leticia Delgado, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Avalon Care Center after a 10-year battle with early-onset Alzheimers. She was 66.
Born in Santa Anita, Mexico, Esther moved to California with her family when she was 7 years old. She lived and attended school in Westley, Patterson, and later the family settled in Turlock. Esther graduated from Turlock High School in 1973. After high school, she went on to Modesto Junior College and worked while attending school.
She met her future husband, Arturo, in 1975 when they both worked at a cannery in Turlock. Arturo and Esther married on May 15, 1976. They had their first daughter in 1977 and Esther left the workforce to stay home full time. Their second daughter was born in 1979. They eventually moved to Winton, where they opened their first restaurant, Acapulco Restaurant in Atwater. Esther had two more daughters in 1986 and 1988 while living in Winton. In 1991, Arturo and Esther and family moved to Tuolumne County where they helped open La Morenita Restaurant in Cold Springs. They managed, and eventually assumed ownership of the business. They devoted 24 years to the restaurant, and many memories were built there. Through the restaurant, Esther served the community and was well-known for her loving heart and kindness.
Esther was a devoted wife and loving mother of four daughters and grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Esther was known as a prayer warrior amongst her friends and family, and there was never a time she wouldn't drop everything to pray with you. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, reading the Bible, and spending time with her loved ones.
Esther is survived by her husband of 43 years, Arturo Delgado; children, Trinka and Dayn Martin (Sonora), Naomi and Michael Brown (Twain Harte), Amanda and Daniel Atkins (Tuolumne), and Sarah and Benjamin Parry (Port Townsend, Washington); grandchildren, Laila, Ethan, Cambria, Isaiah, Elijah, Chloe, Jack, Solomon, Titus and Clavey; siblings, Francisco Gallardo, Mary LaRue, Connie Smith, Humberto Gallardo, Hector Gallardo, Harvey Gallardo and Ricky Gallardo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Concepción Gallardo, and granddaughter, Faith Concepción Martin.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 19889 Soulsbyville Road in Soulsbyville. A potluck reception will follow.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020