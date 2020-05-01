Eugene (Gene) Kaysen, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 24, 2020 at his home in Roseville. Gene was born in Lakeville, Indiana, and was married for 61 years to Melva Kaysen. He and Melva had three children.

Gene worked at the Sonora AAA office as a claims adjuster for many years. He was very well respected as a fair and honest man. He enjoyed the outdoors and as a family spent countless weekends with his wife, three children, and good friends camping and boating on local lakes. Gene loved taking his family water skiing with his Sanger jet boat, of which he was especially fond, even though he couldn't swim. His greatest joy was seeing his kids have a good time. Gene was an avid sportsman and loved nothing more than to hunt and fish with his two sons.

Gene is survived by his wife of 61 years, Melva, and three children. Debby and spouse Dennis Hunter of Copperopolis, Jeff and spouse Candy Kaysen of Roseville, and Greg and spouse Penny Kaysen of Plumas Lake; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



