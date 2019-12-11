|
Francis was born in San Luis Obispo in 1919; the second son of Desire and Helen Jean. His only brother, Ernest, lived in the Jean family home in San Luis Obispo until his death in 2017 at the age of 99.
When World War II broke out, Francis joined the Navy in 1942. After training as a radioman at Treasure Island, he served aboard the Pacific Fleet communications ship USS Rocky Mount. The crew of the Rocky Mount stayed close, and Francis attended annual ship reunions into his 90s.
Francis married Edith Bushnell in1943 and they lovingly raised four children: Shirley Drush, Richard E. Jean, James E. Jean, and Jeanette Jacobson. He and Edith moved to Inglewood in 1950 where he worked for North American Aviation wiring F86 fighter jets. They bought their first home in Torrance in 1954. He later transferred to the Autonetics Division in Orange. He and Edith moved to Sonora in 1982 where they built their current home and enjoyed their retirement. Sadly Edith died in 1988. Francis continued to live in the home until his death at age 100.
Francis loved Yosemite and often took the family camping there. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, boating, maintaining his house and vehicles. He was generous with his time and served in the Catholic organization, Knights of Columbus, and on the Sonora Water Board. He was the go-to guy in times of difficulty.
Francis is survived by his 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019