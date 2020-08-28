Frederick Eugene Evans, age 84, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Mark Twain Saint Joseph Hospital of natural causes. He was born on May 24, 1936 to Leslie B. Evans and Mildred C. Evans, in a tar paper shack at his grandparents farm on the Moseley Prairie in Oklahoma, outside of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Frederick was their first child and spent his early life going to school, working the family farm, and doing odd jobs, from bucking hay to picking cherries. He said he was good at bucking hay, but very bad at picking cherries. During droughts his father would pack up the family and move to wherever they could find work. This would eventually lead him to Ceres, California, where he graduated high school in 1953.
Frederick worked his first fire season that summer as a seasonal firefighter for the California Division of Forestry - CalFire at Murphy's Forest Fire Station. He joined the army in 1954 and spent his first year in Korea. After spending three years in the service he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1957.
Frederick began his higher education at Northeastern State College Oklahoma. In 1958 he transferred to Modesto JC where he acquired his Associates Arts Degree in 1959. That summer he returned to being a seasonal firefighter and during the winters went back to school at Northeastern State. In 1962 Frederick received a job as a Forest Fire Truck Driver / Engineer at West Point Station and decided that he was a better firefighter than a student, and a lot better at it than picking cherries so he dropped out of college and dedicated his life to that occupation.
On December 19, 1965, while working as a Fire Truck Driver for CDF, he married the love of his life, a fiery Mexican with an iron will named Margarita Gonzales. They had three children and a loving marriage until her passing on March 6, 2005.
In 1965 he was promoted to Forest Fire Fighter Foreman / Captain at San Andreas Station. Throughout his early career Frederick received a reputation as a very aggressive firefighter with a strong belief in fighting fire with fire, and whenever viable he used that tactic. By the time of his appointment to State Forest Ranger 1 - Battalion Chief in 1981 he had acquired two nicknames, "Fire Out Freddie" and the more commonly known "Drip Torch Freddie". From 1981 to 1982 he was in charge of the Emergency Command Center for the Tuolumne - Calaveras Ranger Unit. Frederick returned to the field in 1982 in charge of Battalion 1 the San Andreas Battalion. Frederick was always proud of the men he worked with and believed that the Tuolumne - Calaveras Ranger Unit was the best fire fighting unit in the state. Whenever taking Strike Teams out of the county he always tried to prove it by taking the most demanding assignments. As a Battalion Chief he was a big proponent of vegetation management burns, and he tried to have at least one a year. Frederick ran a number of very large control burns. Frederick believed they served a number of important functions. First it provided better habitat for wildlife. He always said nothing lives in the middle of forty acres of chamise (second fuel load reduction). If you have a fire, it is easier to put out. One of the most important things is firefighter training. The more fire behavior they interact with and witness, the better firefighters get! He accomplished many different projects while working for CDF from building a rock wall at West Point Station to building a radio tower at San Andreas Station. Frederick led by example, by walking fire lines and even packing hose until his retirement in 1992. At the time of his retirement in 1992 he was one of the most respected firemen in the state.
He was a man who loved his work, and spent summers fighting fire while Margarita raised the kids in Valley Springs. After his retirement, Fred and Margarita spent time together traveling on road trips to Alaska, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He was an avid deer hunter. When he wasn't fighting fire in the fall he was hunting deer with friends who enjoyed hiking the hills and mountains like him. He loved deep sea fishing, and spent two weeks a year fishing off the north coast of Albion, California. He enjoyed it, even though he was sea-sick regularly. Frederick was a huge high school football fan. He went to games from his senior year of high school when he first learned to play, to the last years of his life. In his later years, he became a fan of local oval track racing. He traveled from Madera to Roseville, but watched most of the races at Stockton 99 Speedway. He regularly donated everything from tires to tools for a few different race teams. He also enjoyed attending retirement breakfasts every month with his friends in Angels Camp.
Frederick Eugene Evans was preceded in death by his wife, Margarita Evans, Valley Springs CA., sister, Carol Thomson, Mission, TX., parents, Leslie B. Evans and Mildred C. Evans, Siloam Springs , OK. He is survived by sons, Michael John Evans, Grovetown GA. and Mitchell James Evans, Valley Springs, CA., daughter, Melissa Julian Millwood, Grovetown , GA., granddaughter, Angelica Meadows, Cullman, AL. grandson, Sean Millwood, Grovetown, GA. Frederick has six brother in-laws and five sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the virus restrictions, we will be unable to have a memorial for our father at this time. We are planning to have a dinner and remembrance for him at the end of January at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. In order to plan accordingly to meet guidelines, please email the family at calaveras62@hotmail.com
the following information. (Name, address and number of attending).
Frederick was a very kind and generous man who was always willing to help out his family, friends, and neighbors. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.