Fred White, 98, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Summit Estates in Reno, Nevada, where he had lived since September 2018. He was a longtime resident of Sonora.
Born on Nov. 21, 1921, in Blythe, California, he was the son of Benjamin Frederick White and Lelia Lurinda (Harris) of Riverside, California. He married Clare Elizabeth Nichols in 1950 and Paulann Ross Cherne in 1996.
Fred's family moved from Blythe to Riverside in 1931. He attended the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in February 1943 with a BS in mechanical engineering. He joined Lockheed Vega Corp as a flight test analyst, where he remained until his enlistment in the Navy in July 1944. Fred was deployed primarily on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock in the Pacific and was in Tokyo Bay at the end of the war. He was released from service in August 1946. He returned to Lockheed, first at the Engineering Flight Test Division, transferring to Advanced Development Projects (Skunk Works) and remained there until retirement in 1977. He was especially proud of the work he did producing the flight manuals for the SR-71 Blackbird.
After retirement, Fred and Clare moved to Sonora, where they were both active in the community. Fred was a member of the Lions Club, a deacon and member of the history committee at the Church of the 49ers, a founding member of TCARES, and member of the county Republican Committee. He was also an avid photographer and ham radio operator.
His marriage to Paulann Cherne brought him a whole new family to love and cherish, and special thanks are due to Sandra and Russell Hicks who took such devoted care of him during his last few months.
Frederick Milton is survived by two children, Ellen White, of Lansing, Michigan, and Stephen White, of Rehoboth, Delaware; one granddaughter, Elizabeth White-Hatton, of Burien, Washington; two stepchildren, Frank Cherne, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Sandra Hicks (Russell), of Reno, and their children, Amanda and Andrea Cherne, Dustin (Shannah) and Haily Hicks. Also surviving are nieces Maureen (Gary) Karlson, Mary Jane Meech and Kimberly (Scott) Okeson.
Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin Franklin "Frank" of San Diego, and his wives Clare and Paulann.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Columbia Presbyterian Church of the 49ers in Columbia.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020