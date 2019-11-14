Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Avalos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel Quintero Avalos


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel Quintero Avalos Obituary
Gabriel Quintero Avalos, 81, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Churintzio, Michoacan.
Gabriel was united in marriage to Yolanda Balbuena Avalos in March of 1969 in Columbia, California. They resided in Sonora and Jamestown.
Gabriel was a lumber worker and retired at the age of 65. He worked all of his life as a lumber worker, starting at Whitts Lumber and ended his career with Keystone Mill.
Gabriel was a member of Jamestown Christian Fellowship.
Gabriel is survived by his wife, Yolanda Avalos of Jamestown; his sons, Gabriel and Brian; his daughter, Tina.
Donations can be made to Wells Fargo bank account 5461188798, account name Gabriel Avalos.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Saint Patricks Catholic Mountain View Cemetery, Greenley Road, Sonora CA.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -