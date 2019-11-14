|
|
Gabriel Quintero Avalos, 81, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Churintzio, Michoacan.
Gabriel was united in marriage to Yolanda Balbuena Avalos in March of 1969 in Columbia, California. They resided in Sonora and Jamestown.
Gabriel was a lumber worker and retired at the age of 65. He worked all of his life as a lumber worker, starting at Whitts Lumber and ended his career with Keystone Mill.
Gabriel was a member of Jamestown Christian Fellowship.
Gabriel is survived by his wife, Yolanda Avalos of Jamestown; his sons, Gabriel and Brian; his daughter, Tina.
Donations can be made to Wells Fargo bank account 5461188798, account name Gabriel Avalos.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Saint Patricks Catholic Mountain View Cemetery, Greenley Road, Sonora CA.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019