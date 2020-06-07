Gail "Gigi" Tracy
1949 - 2020
Longtime Tuolumne resident Gail "Gigi" Tracy passed away on May 29 at her home. She was 72 years old.
Born in Bellingham, Washington, Gigi spent the past 42 years in Tuolumne. She was a homemaker and also worked in sales. Her favorite activities included cooking, baking, crafts, the casino, travelling and genealogy. She was a troop leader for Brownies and was involved in the PTA.
Gigi is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dino" Tracy; her children, Leila Losik of Tuolumne, Michelle Tracy of Oakdale, Rita Tracy of Soulsbyville and Richard Tracy Jr. of Sonora; three siblings, 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her great grandchild Aaron Eugene Tracy (2015).
A celebration of life will be held for Gigi at a later date.


Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
