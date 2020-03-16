|
Surrounded by his loved ones, Gary Michael Truitt, loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, knowing how much he was loved and cherished. He was 74 years old.
Gary was born on Feb. 10, 1946, in Oakland to the late Arline (Alkire) and John Truitt. He was the oldest of two children. He graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland, in 1964 and from California State University, Hayward, in 1968 with a Bachelors of Science in business. He was married for 52 years to the love of his life, Joan (Fenton) Truitt. Gary was employed in management at PG&E for 31 years and for the last 20 years, he was employed as a corporate pilot and an advanced instructor of aviation for various organizations. He was also an FAA flight safety officer for the Visalia Airport for many years.
With the exception of his family, Gary loved flying more than anything and couldn't seem to get enough of it. Whether he was teaching others to fly, flying corporate planes or building and flying remote control planes for pure enjoyment, Gary was at his happiest. Another true love of Gary's was nature and the outdoors with one of his favorite hobbies being sailing his Daysailer sailboat with his wife, Joan, on Huntington Lake in California every summer and going on camping and travel excursions in their Aliner. Gary was an avid fly fisherman and a competitive tennis player. The Sierra Nevada mountains always held a special place in his heart.
Gary was extremely active in his community of Dinuba, California. For years, he volunteered and supported The Dinuba Raisin Day Festival, was a long time Rotary member, serving as president of both the Dinuba and Selma Rotary Clubs, a Dinuba City Councilman, the chairman of the Dinuba Economic Development Committee for years, the Dinuba Chamber of Commerce Jr. Citizen of the Year, chairman of the Heart Association and treasurer of the Dinuba Malsch Sister City Committee, along with serving on various Chamber of Commerce organizations of various cities in the local area as he served as a public liaison for PG&E and various cities over the years of his employment.
Until his passing, in addition to being a corporate pilot, Gary was an advanced instructor of the BPPP, the ABS and the BPT–flying proficiency organizations for owners of Beechcraft High Performance Airplanes.
Most recently, Gary was a director on the Twain Harte Lake Board. He was a long time parishioner, eucharistic minister and lector of St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Dinuba and also a long time parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley. Since 1952, Gary and his family have had a cabin in Twain Harte, and he was a parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church in Twain Harte. Gary's summer experiences as a youth at his Twain Harte cabin inspired many of Gary's outdoor adventures.
Gary leaves behind one sister, Noreen (Truitt) Isola and husband Al of Castro Valley; his wife Joan along with three daughters Diane (Truitt) Macaluso and her husband Brian of Atlanta, Jeanine (Truitt) Cornett and her husband Scott of Kingsburg, Anne Truitt of Denver; and his four grandchildren: Isabella and Sofia Macaluso, and Rylie and Bryce Cornett.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley. A memorial mass to celebrate Gary will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley. The family will receive friends and family following the mass. Private family interment will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary's memory to The Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org/memorial.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020