George John "Cork" Cocores Sr.


1921 - 2020
George John "Cork" Cocores Sr. Obituary
George "Cork" Coceras died on March 13, 2020 at his home in Twain Harte. George was born in Los Angeles in 1921. He was a World War II Navy veteran and owner of Brown Jug Liquors in Woodside since 1973. He retired to San Luis Obispo with his wife, Marcia, and they spent 25 happy years there. He was an avid golfer and was still able to enjoy a good round of golf with his wife, sons, and grandsons on various occasions.
Cork was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia (2008), daughter Linda Jo Letcher; brother Theodore Cocores; sisters Doris Wallace, Mary Cocores, and Angie Diacos; father John Cocores, and mother Paniyota Cocores.
He is survived by his three children, Robert Cocores (Amy), George Cocores (Pam), and Linda Jo Letcher. He had four grandchildren: Nick Cocores, Olivia Cocores, Ben Cocoras, and Timothy Cocores. He also had two great-grandchildren: Rye Cocores and Barbara Cocores.
Cork was an amazing brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be sorely missed by his family. His memory will forever be cherished in our hearts.
Private family services will be held in Avila Beach.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020
