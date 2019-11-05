|
Joe Handy is survived by his wife Elsie, of 61 years, brother Jack, daughters Beth and Brenda, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe's first love was teaching students in science. He taught biology, geology and life science for 37 years all in room 63, at Manteca High. He also coached all levels of basketball for 12 years, 15 years as assistant freshman football coach, five years as track and baseball assistant coach, and two years as varsity swim coach. He always promoted athleticism, leadership and respect for all. He often heard students call out, "Hey, Mr. Handy!" or "Coach!" when he was downtown.
Joe served as chairperson of the Manteca High Science Department and the Manteca Curriculum Council for 12 and 22 years respectively. He was also a master teacher for 12 years for the University of California Stanislaus, primarily mentoring future teachers.
His summers were filled with a variety of jobs, many of which Elsie worked with him. He was a lumber industry box car loader, groundskeeper, above ground pool installer, beekeeper, Christmas tree farmer and bookkeeper for Beth's Construction, Inc. Joe was always busy, working in his wood shop building bird houses, learning how to juggle fire, canoeing more than 3,000 miles with Elsie, 10 miles at a time, or planning road trips, in their fifth wheel trailer, to national parks and birding hot spots.
Joe will be remembered most for his love of family and friends and his neverending bond with all his students.
Donations to a in honor of Joe Handy will be appreciated.
No funeral services will be held.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019