Lifelong Sonora resident Geraldine "Geri" LaVerne (Shaw) Dunbar passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 90.

Geri was born in Sonora in 1929 to Walter and Charlotte Shaw. She went to Curtis Creek School and Sonora High. She married Clifford Dunbar in 1947 at Chapel of the Pines in Twain Harte, and they had four children together.

Geri went to work for Tuolumne General Hospital at the age of 18 and worked there for 30 years. Following that, she worked at Curtis Creek as a cook for 15 years. She loved to watch her grandkids play sports, go out to dinner and was considered the "best cook ever" at family gatherings.

Geri is survived by her children, Allan (Carol) Dunbar, Robert (Sharon) Dunbar, Monica (Richard) Manuel and Rebecca (Scott) Gardner; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Dunbar; four sisters; two brothers; and two nieces.

No services are planned at this time.



