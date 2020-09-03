Geraldine (Gerry, Tootie Valverde) Adams was born in Sonora, on December 4, 1932, in Tuolumne General Hospital to Harold and Grace Valverde. She passed away on August 11, 2020. She was raised in Sonora graduating from Sonora Elementary School and Sonora Union High School as valedictorian of both graduating classes.



While in High School she participated in several plays and organized rallies. In her Junior year she was chosen to attend Girls State in Sacramento where girls from several California Schools learned about State and local government. She was a member of CSF, Girls Athletic Association and Masque and Gavel Drama Club. She was also a member of Rainbow Girls Sonora Assembly and was a past Worthy Advisor, as well as a past Grand Officer and earned a Grand Cross of Color. The summer of her Sophomore year of high school she worked at White Wolf Lodge on the Tioga Pass where she met a cowboy, Ronald Adams. Five years later while she attended the University of California, Berkeley, he came to Cal to get his books as he was attending Contra Costa Junior College. He found where she was living and they began dating and were engaged.



Ronald was in the Marine Corps Reserves and his unit was activated and he went off to Boot Camp in San Diego. When he got out of Boot Camp, Gerry quit college and married him on August 16, 1952. She went to live with him on the Marine Base in Barstow, where he was stationed. Their first son, Richard, was born on the Marine Base in Barstow.



When Ronald was discharged in 1954 They went to live in Oakdale where he worked as a cowboy on several ranches in the area. Their second son, Robert, was born in Oakdale. They returned to Sonora where Ronald worked for Mother Lode Dairy and became a Deputy Sheriff for Tuolumne County. Two years later they moved to Modesto where Ronald became Deputy Sheriff for Stanislaus County. In 1960, Gerry was hired by Corby Hynes and Lyng, Insurance Agency who merged with Giddings and became Giddings Corby Hynes, Inc. in 1961 and are known as GCH, Inc. now. While she worked there she held different positions including Claims Manager and Bond Manger. She completed the required examinations to become the first woman in Modesto to get the designations of CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter) as well as she passed the California State Insurance Exam and became a licensed insurance agent. She taught several insurance classes including a class to prepare to pass the State License Exam.



The family attended several sailboat regattas for the boys to race their sailboats. After the boys were grown Ron and Gerry bought a fifth-wheel trailer. When they retired they travelled around the western United States. They went on some cruises of which her favorite was the cruise up the Columbia River and back in a paddle wheel boat.



She enjoyed her collections of San Francisco oil paintings by Thomas Kinkade and others and her collection of painted ponies. She loved to read James Patterson and John Grisham mysteries and Bill O'Reilly books. Working on several reunions for Sonora High Class of 1950 and her life-long friendships with her grammar school and high school classmates gave her great joy. She looked forward to each reunion.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ben and Lillie Valverde, her parents, several aunts and uncles and Aileen Valverde Johnston, her cousin.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, sister, Dolores Mitchell of Copperopolis, sons, Richard of Stockton and Robert of Modesto, grandson, Shawn of Manteca, granddaughter, Nicole Neal of Modesto, great grandchildren, Ricky, Kaylee, and Alexa Neal of Turlock, Isaiah Terry of Modesto, step great grandchildren, Garrett, Kaitlyn and Lauren Britt of Elk Grove. Also nieces, Millie (Ken) Krause of Oakdale and Marcia (Tom) Whittle of Copperopolis and nephew, Mark (Jennifer) Mitchell of Anderson and several cousins.



At her request, there will be a graveside funeral at a later date. She will be cremated and her ashes will be buried with Ronald's in the Valverde gravesite in Mount Shadows Cemetery in Sonora. Arrangements are handled by Terzich and Wilson Mortuary, Sonora, Ca.



Donations in her name can be made to Modesto Elks Lodge 1282 Scholarship Fund or the Boy Scout Explorer Post of Stanislaus County.

