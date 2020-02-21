|
Lifelong Columbia resident, Gertrude E. "Trudy" Schulz, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Skyline Place in Sonora. She was 92 years old.
Born and raised in Columbia, Trudy graduated from Columbia Elementary and Sonora High School. She was quite the athlete in high school and went on to play semi-pro baseball in Stockton for a short time. She met Warren Schulz at a dance in 1948, and they were married shortly thereafter.
During her life Trudy enjoyed bowling, golf, and the many trips she and Warren took camping and fishing after they retired. She had worked at Sonora High School for 25 years as a bookkeeper and really loved her time there working with all her friends.
In later life, Trudy became quite the artist doing many paintings of landscapes and objects for her family and friends. There wasn't a Bingo, 31, or Bridge game that she didn't like or participate in. She was very proud that she had been a member of The Church of the 49ers for over 60 years. Most of all, Trudy was proud of her family and the many family gatherings she and Warren hosted over the years.
Trudy is survived by her sons, David W. Schulz of Rancho Murieta and John O. Schulz (Chris) of Columbia; grandchildren Tonya Schulz VanGerpen (John) of Orangevale and Nathan W. Schulz (Tammy) of Long Barn; great-grandchildren, Taymen Worthington, Cayden and Jayda Schulz, all of Long Barn, and Garrett and Lillian VanGerpen of Orangevale; her brother Edward Morales (Barbara) of Orangevale; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Warren W. Schulz, in 2005.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Terzich and Wilson in Sonora. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Columbia City Cemetery, with a reception to follow at Faith Hall in The Church of the 49ers in Columbia. Donations in Trudy's honor can be made to Adventist Health Hospice or .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020