Glenda Faye Cato reunited with her loved ones in heaven on Nov. 20, after a brave battle with Alzheimer's. Glenda's children, Gina and Daniel, grandchildren, Brandon, Amy, Cody and Cristian, as well as her great-granddaughter Madilynn were the pride and joy of her life.
Glenda was born on April 3, 1937, in Louisiana and moved to Stockton when she was a child. Glenda moved to Tuolumne County in 1976 to work for the Bureau of Reclamation building the New Melones Dam. She was very proud of her job there. The legacy of Glenda's kind, loving spirit, passion for her church and community will never be forgotten. She loved sewing, reading, walking her dog Oliver, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends laughing. Glenda always had a big smile on her face and spread that joy to all around her.
Glenda's life will be celebrated at the United Methodist Church, 90 Yaney Ave., Sonora, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Burial service will follow at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, CA 95370. Reception following.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019