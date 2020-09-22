On July 31, our beloved "Mom" and "Nana," Gloria Frances Lynch, surrendered this earth to join her devoted husband, John, in Heaven. She was born Oct. 7, 1930, in San Francisco. She passed peacefully after a short illness, and was a fighter.

Gloria leaves her six children, Dave, Jennifer (Tom), Rick (Jeri), Scott (Amy), Mike (Lisa), Carrie (Michael); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dorsey (Sydney); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, an infant son (Timmy), her (Daddy) Dorsey Merrill, mother Linnie, step father Harold and sister June.

In 1955 Gloria met the love of her life, John, while singing in a nightclub in San Francisco. She loved to sing and enjoyed all genres of music. She was an avid gardener and loved to travel.

A 55-year resident of Tuolumne county, Gloria, together with her husband, opened Sierra Valley Roofing. She was a 15-year member of Beta Sigma Phi and a den mother for Cub Scouts. She wrote beautiful poetry for special occasions, but mostly enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She organized family vacations and camping trips every summer, and was the "camp director." She remembered all family birthdays and special occasions.

We will remember her for her selflessness, devotion and her love of animals (Gypsy). She had a positivity "can-do" personality that was infectious. Quick to offer "sage advice," she was a firecracker, but always a lady. She was our "North Star." Thank you to her Bunco friends at Sonora Hills. She so loved the game as she did you all.



