Glory Rena Ohlott, born April 19, 1977, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in a hammock on her patio surrounded by flowers, family and friends.

She is survived by her parents Ross and Jeannette Ohlott of Sonora, her loving brother Shea Ohlott, who never left her side during her final days, her sister in law Erica and niece Eva Ohlott from Santa Cruz, Debi Mainard Woodall her aunt, and her cousins, Michelle Low, Kris and Jeromy Albrecht, all from Sonora, her uncle and aunt and family, Ron and Rickey Woodall of Sonora, uncle Jim Woodall and aunt Lenora and family from Pueblo, Colorado, her aunt Vicki Vickers and cousin, Casey of Monterey, aunt Laverna Bosold of Castro Valley, aunt Donna Williams of Grants Pass, Oregon, dear friends Janet Jeske, Kiki Hernandez, Jaime Mitchell, Meg Gallo, Kym and Mark Carpenter, numerous others, and her dog, Raleigh. She was a friend to all and everyone truly loved her.

Glory graduated from Sonora High School in 1995, and from Chico State in 2000 with a degree in recreational administration.

She was preceded in death by her dog Levi, husband Monte Menzel, Nana Joyce Woodall, grandmother Elizabeth Ohlott, uncle Mike Woodall and cousins Robin Hutto and Isaiah Woodall.

She loved and respected all life, including spiders. She was a free spirit who lit up the room when she entered. She sparkled, glittered, twinkled and shined wherever she went and will be dearly missed.





