|
|
Grace Elizabeth Taylor, 81, of Sonora, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, at Adventist Health Sonora. Grace was born in Hollywood and spent her early years in Southern California.
Grace resided in the communities of Murphys and Sonora. She spent her career as a caregiver.
Grace was fondly known to many as Grandma Gracie. She loved her family, friends and animals. Grace never knew a stranger and always said she loved living in the mountains and being close to God. She was an amazing mother and grandma. Grace was an adopted mother to many and to anyone who crossed her path will feel a great loss at her passing. Grace enjoyed playing cards as well as fishing.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Marie; sons, Robert and Christopher; daughters-in-law, Janet and Tiffany; former husband, Jerry Noonan; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren as well as one great-great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Murphys.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020