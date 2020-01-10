Home

Gregory Peter Thompson passed on Jan. 2 after suffering a heart attack while skiing at Badger Pass in Yosemite.
Greg was born in San Mateo to Joan Marie Thompson and James Douglas Thompson on April 23, 1955. Greg was a much-loved volunteer ski patroller and instructor at Dodge Ridge. He was an extremely talented aircraft mechanic at Columbia airport.
Greg was a mentor and a friend to many. He had a great sense of humor, was fun-loving, and adventurous. Many of his nieces and nephews called him the "fun uncle." He loved hiking, sailing, skiing, and the outdoors. He loved his energetic border collie, Jamie.
Greg is survived by his mother, Joan Thompson; brothers James, Michael, Jeffrey, Anthony; his sister Teresa Shanahan, his daughter, Rachel Palmer; and his grandchildren, Colton, 3, and Morgan,1.
A memorial service will be held ay 11 a.m. Jan. 18, at Sierra Bible Church in Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020
