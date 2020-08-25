Jamestown resident Gwendolyn "Gwen" Rozella Morris passed away on Aug. 20 at the age of 85.

Born in Hawthorne, California, Gwen was the youngest of three daughters. She married Philip Norton Morris and they had four children together. She worked as a baker and SCSEP (community planner) for the U.S. Forestry Service before retiring.

Gwen volunteered with many civic organizations, most recently for the Garden Club and Humane Society. She loved gardening, playing with her cat, bird watching and reading.

Gwen is survived by her children, Steve Morris, Rob Morris and Kirk Morris; grandchildren Alyssa Hix, Brad Morris and Shelby Morris; along with three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Philip Morris, and her daughter, Jane Giese.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home. Donations in Gwen's honor can be made to the Humane Society, 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327.



