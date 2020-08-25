1/1
Gwendolyn Rozella Morris
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamestown resident Gwendolyn "Gwen" Rozella Morris passed away on Aug. 20 at the age of 85.
Born in Hawthorne, California, Gwen was the youngest of three daughters. She married Philip Norton Morris and they had four children together. She worked as a baker and SCSEP (community planner) for the U.S. Forestry Service before retiring.
Gwen volunteered with many civic organizations, most recently for the Garden Club and Humane Society. She loved gardening, playing with her cat, bird watching and reading.
Gwen is survived by her children, Steve Morris, Rob Morris and Kirk Morris; grandchildren Alyssa Hix, Brad Morris and Shelby Morris; along with three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Philip Morris, and her daughter, Jane Giese.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home. Donations in Gwen's honor can be made to the Humane Society, 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved