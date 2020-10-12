Longtime Sonora resident and local musician Harry Vern Critchfield passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 72.

Born in Richmond, California, Harry spent the past 48 years in Sonora. He was an excellent keyboard and organ player and was loved by many. He loved the Lord and served Him all of his life.

Harry is survived by his wife of eight years, Marianne Critchfield; daughter, Sara L. Andrews; stepdaughters Tiffani M. White, Tatum J. Estes and Nicole A. Spahn; stepson, Richie Patterson; grandson, Jace Andrews; step-grandchildren Mary Anna Saige Painter, Roman White, Tara, Taylor, Kylie, Ali and Alexis. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Harry was preceded in death by his father, Orange "Cal" Critchfield; mother, Alice Jayne Critchfield; brother, David Critchfield; and his daughter, Melody Joy Critchfield.

There will be no services at this time, however a celebration of life may be scheduled for the spring of 2021.



