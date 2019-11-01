Home

Helen Lloyd Foletti


1921 - 2019
Helen Lloyd Foletti Obituary
Helen Lloyd Foletti passed away peacefully on Oct. 28 , 2019. She was born June 30, 1921 in Columbus Ohio, one of nine children. She is the last of the nine to leave this earth.
Helen was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Pete (Dada) Foletti. She leaves three children, Louis E. Foletti, Mark P Foletti, and Dona L Wittman; along with two grandchildren, David A Wittman and Corinne M Wong. Her five great-grandchildren range in age from 13 to 21.
Helen was a gracious host, and a gifted artist, proficient in needlepoint, macrame, knitting, crochet and oil painting. She will be sorely missed by her extended family in the Sacramento area and Sonora, as well as nephews in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., and reception to follow. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 2, 2019
