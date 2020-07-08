Longtime Columbia resident Helen McCleary Johnson passed away at home on June 27 at the age of 99.

Born in Sacramento, Helen was a military wife who followed her husband, Mac, from Arizona to Ohio to Germany to Alabama to multiple locations in California, where they eventually retired to a ranch in Columbia in 1977. During their military life, she raised their four children. When they moved to Columbia, she dialyzed Mac two to three times per week for seven years, while gardening, raising horses, sheep, and cows, and always being active in church and P.E.O. volunteer work. After Mac's death in 1987, she met Ray Johnson and enjoyed 23 years of a loving marriage, with square dancing, RV traveling, gardening, and always volunteering.

During this time, she started the Church of the 49ers' Community Dinners, a cause dear to her heart. She planned, shopped, and cooked for that weekly dinner for as long as she was able, not handing it over until she was in her 90s. As Bill Jr., says, "The personal/individual influence she had on each of her children is immeasurable. We were so fortunate to have gotten lucky in this lottery we call life." She lived a full and fulfilling life and will be missed by all who knew her.

Helen is survived by four children, Kathleen Nystrom (Bill Price) of Columbia, Patricia Penwell of Columbia, William McCleary Jr. (Ingrid) of Sunnyvale and Sally Van Bolt (Warren) of Sonora; 13 grandchildren, Elias Nystrom, Steven Nystrom, Kimberley Nystrom, Ceara White; Pamela Lytle, Leslie Nelson, Deborah Taylor, Jonathan Wheeler; Jamie Brown, Casey McCleary and Travis McCleary; Jared Van Bolt and Lucas Van Bolt; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by William McCleary Sr. (1987; husband of 45 years); Melissa Van Bolt (2002; granddaughter); Raymond Johnson (2013; husband of 23 years); parents Hubert and Bertha Tregellas and sisters Margaret Hollis, Gene Pinn and Katherine Nicolai.

There will be a private family burial in Columbia Cemetery. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Donation Information: P.E.O. Foundation (make check payable to Cottey College-P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave.,Des Moines, IA 50312; 1st Presbyterian Church (mark check for Community Dinners] 11155 Jackson St. Columbia, CA 95310; or Adventist Health Hospice 20100 Cedar Rd North, Ste. C Sonora, CA 95370.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store