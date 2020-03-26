|
|
Longtime Sonora resident Howard Glenn Roberts Sr. passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 93.
Born in Parsons, Kansas, Howard later served in the Navy and became a production manager in the manufacturing industry.
Howard is survived by his children, Howard Glenn Roberts Jr. and Gary Lynn Roberts; grandchildren Sarah Bjork, Noah Roberts, Robby Roberts and Matthew Roberts; three great-grandchildren: and his sister, Ruth Delores Disney. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sarah Lorraine Roberts; siblings Glendon Roberts, Louise Eby, Cloreta Staton, Marguerte Roberts, Weldon Roberts and Elden Roberts.
Donations in honor of Howard may be made to National Office, 255 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020