H.H. Davis Jr. was born on March 30, 1931 in River Grove, Illinois, to Howard H. Sr. and Marie F. Davis.
In 1938 the family moved their automobile business to Sonora, where Howard attended Sonora Grammar School and graduated from Sonora High in 1949. In June of 1950, he and Shirley Henderson were married at the Red Church. They then went to college in Washington where Howard attended Washington State University in Pullman.
In March 1952 Howard was drafted into the U.S. Army and after basic training was sent to Germany until 1954. He returned home and continued in the automobile business with his parents; first as a partner and then as owner. In September 1980 he sold the business and retired.
In September 1982 and until the spring of 2014, he worked with the Rosasco family at their cattle ranches in California and Nevada. On June 29, 2019 he passed away at this home in Columbia with Shirley by his side.
Howard leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Shirley Davis; his daughter, Sandra Davis, his son, Reverend Scott (Sue) Davis of Montana; five grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) Davis of Kentucky, Rachel (Brian) Head of Germany, Josiah Davis of Montana, Marshall Young and Breanne Prevoznak; and two great grandchildren, Chelsea and Leah Head of Germany. Also, a heartfelt thank you to two young men in his family for all their help and care; Steve Ramsgard and Marshall Young.
As per Howard's request, no services will be held.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019