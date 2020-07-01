Inez Elizabeth Johnson was born in the Swedish village of Erikstad on June 6, 1916 and died in Columbia on June 24, 2020, at the age of 104. Always somewhat quiet and shy, Inez was fond of children, enjoyed helping others, and dearly loved her Boston Terrier Tinker. Gardening was one of her favorite activities and she worked in her yard well into her 90s. She also took up wood carving in later life, crafting little animals, and she never tired of talking about how much she loved roller skating as a child. She will be remembered as "a very sweet lady with the nicest smile."

Inez came to this country when she was 7 with her parents, Kari and Elvira Andersson, and her four brothers. They lived in a flat in Oakland, built by her father with earnings from the Alaskan gold fields. He was hit by a car and died when Inez was 15 and after that she helped her mother care for the home and family. She clerked in a bank for a period of years after graduating from high school. Inez met Charles Johnson, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and they married in October of 1941. When he returned from his tour in Italy, they settled in Walnut Creek and later moved to Pleasant Hill. Inez divided her time between raising her three children and providing care for the children of two teachers while they worked.

In 1977 Charles and Inez built a home in Sonora to be near family. Charles died in 1996 and Inez lived with her daughter Elizabeth or son Charles in Columbia after that. When she was 101, she moved in with Elizabeth, who cared for her for the rest of her life.

Inez survived her parents, brothers and two grandchildren. She leaves behind her children Elizabeth Stieler and Charles Johnson of Columbia, and Mary (Tim) Connolly of Vacaville, as well as four grandchildren: Gregory Parks of Wichita Falls, Texas; Annette (Steve) Phillips of Vacaville; Zachary Parks of Houston; Matthew (Shelly) Connolly of Vacaville. Inez requested no services and a private burial.

Special thanks are offered to Mike Humes for all his kindness and help while Inez' health was declining over the last several years and to Dr. Personious and the hospice workers who participated for their vital support and assistance.



