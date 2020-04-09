|
Jacklyn (Jackie) Hoover of Sonora passed away April 2, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 82. Born in Spokane, Jackie spent her childhood in Libby, Montana, before moving to Tuolumne County for the majority of her adult years, migrating down the hill from Pinecrest, to Twain Harte and finally to Sonora.
Jackie leaves behind her true soul mate and husband, Gale Hoover, to whom she was married for over 40 years; her son Jon Schroedel and his partner Denise Goodell; daughter Dana Schroedel and her husband Paul Plumb; stepdaughter Linda Biaggi and her husband Dennis and stepdaughter Wanda O'Brian and her husband Danny as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jackie was a long-time member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Sonora and her belief in the Lord was absolute. We rejoice in the belief that her memories of life, love, friends and family returned to her as she joined our Lord in Heaven.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020