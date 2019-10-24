|
Jacqueline Ann Hill, beloved matriarch of the Hill family, passed away in Sonora, on Oct. 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Born July 21, 1934 and raised in Buffalo, she attended Catholic school and graduated from Saint Joseph's Nursing School. In 1956 she married Robert Hill and they shared more than 50 years together. In 1959 they moved to California where they raised their six sons. They lived in Santa Ana and Lynwood, then moved to Benicia in 1972. She moved to Columbia in 1989 to join Robert in the home he built for them. Jacqueline was an RN in hospitals in Lynwood, Vallejo, and Sonora. She worked nights for many years, which allowed her time to be involved in her boys' lives. She was a devoted, loving and supportive mother.
Jacqueline lived an amazing life and had wonderful friends everywhere she went. She loved reading, movies, and visiting with friends and family. She and Robert used to make trips to New York to visit family and friends.
Jacqueline was always smiling and had a happy and generous spirit. We were all fortunate to get to enjoy many visits, being entertained by her wonderful memories of family and friends, great travels and stories. An especially wonderful celebration in 2009 brought family, friends, and co-workers together to honor Jackie on her 75th birthday. This was a highlight she would always remember.
Jacqueline is survived by sons: Michael (wife Susan), Gregg (wife Barbara), Steven (wife Shannon), Vincent (wife Lisa), Alex (wife Annette) and Philip (wife Cyndi), grandchildren: Johnathan, Eric, Julia, Sam, Jo, Owen, Quinn and Kaya, great grandchildren: Nena, Nora and Eddie, and siblings Florence, Janice and Edward and their extended families. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but her memory and spirit will live on.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019