James Bruce "Jim" Hankinson


1955 - 2020
James Bruce "Jim" Hankinson Obituary
Former flooring specialist James Bruce Hankinson passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 64.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, Jim lived in Coulterville for the past six years. He was a die hard Clemson Tigers fan and also enjoyed relaxing by a creek and panning for gold. Jim's priority was always loving his family and spending time with them. He loved all of his children and grandchildren with all of his heart and soul.
Jim is survived by his wife of 18 years, Judith Ann Krause-Hankinson; children Jessica Ann Herron, Bryson James Hankinson, Jessica Christina Vazquez and Joshua James Vazquez; grandchildren Logan Trey Willcox, Braxton Chavous, Connor Chavous, Wyatt Koon, Gino Luis Vazquez and Jelina Cambria Vazquez; and his siblings, John Nipper Hankinson and Krista Susan Micek. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, John Cone Hankinson and Lula Mae Hankinson.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020
