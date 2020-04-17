|
James Michael Ankele, age 36, of Weiser, Idaho, passed away April 12, 2020. James was born on May 6, 1983 to John and Tamy Ankele in Sonora.
James had been special his entire life with being diagnosed as a type 1 diabetic at the young age of 4. With this, it had brought on a series of illnesses, which did not stop James. He endured kidney failure, dialysis and even a kidney/pancreas transplant back in 2014. James always lived his life on his own terms. No matter how he felt physically he was always strong enough to not let that stop him. James enjoyed operating heavy equipment, being in the woods, camping, driving around in his Jeep, hunting and watching "Tombstone" so many times that he could recite the entire movie.
James was a family man all the way. He would always stop and do whatever needed to be done without even asking. He was the same way with all his friends. No matter what time of day or night, if you called needing help, James was your man! James married his wife Jennifer on Oct. 12, 2013, and they spent half of their married life in Sonora and the past almost 3 years in Weiser, Idaho.
In August 2018, James was diagnosed with West Nile Encephalitis which caused paralysis and brain injury. He spent the last 20 months in Boise, Idaho fighting his battle trying to get better. Unfortunately, the complications from this is what defeated him.
James is preceded in death by his grandfather Bert Johnson of Sonora and grandmother Barbara Banich of Bass Lake.
He is survived by his parents, John and Tamy of Soulsbyville, his brother Russell of Twain Harte, his grandmother Doris of Sonora, his wife Jennifer and their fur babies, Lily and Daisy Mae of Weiser, Idaho. Plus an army of amazing aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
James will be deeply missed by his wife, family and friends. And James Michael Ankele will always be our "Huckleberry".
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020