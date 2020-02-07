Home

James Robert Ward


1929 - 2020
James Robert Ward Obituary
James R. Ward passed away at Avalon Care Center surrounded by his family on the afternoon of Jan. 31, 2020.
A resident of Sonora for the past 28 years, Jim was born in Marcellus, New York. While attending Syracuse University in New York, he met his future wife, Monica Ward. They married on June 6, 1953. They had six children - Daniel, Christopher, Brian, Patrick, Bridget and Catherine.
In Sonora, he was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and is an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Monica in May, 2014.
Jim is survived by his six children mentioned above, plus his 18 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Lupus Foundation of America.
A vigil Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church followed by burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Sonora. A reception will follow the Mass and burial at Jim's home, 20627 Diane Drive, Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020
