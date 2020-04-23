|
|
James Tyrone Abraham peacefully passed away at home and surrounded by family on April 9, 2020, at age 65 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born July 15, 1954 in San Andreas, "Ty", a lifelong Calaveras County resident leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Nettie Rose (Duncan) Abraham of Angels Camp; son Brian Abraham of Bandon, Oregon: and sister Teena Wiggins of Angels Camp. He was beloved "Pepa" to granddaughter Halley Ellard, (Jeffrey), of Angels Camp and grandson Isaac Abraham of San Diego.
Ty worked at La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs for 18 years before becoming golf course superintendent at Mountain Springs in Sonora for another 14 years. After retiring he became groundskeeper for the Altaville Cemetery District for nine years. An avid golfer, fisherman, and retired drummer, Ty was a two time club champion in the La Contenta Men's Club, though his favorite pastime was spending time on outings and vacations with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Delores (Smith) Abraham of
Angels Camp, father Hadge James Abraham of San Andreas, and sister Toni
Cabral of Lockeford.
Our sincere appreciation goes out to the nurses and staff at the Diana J. White Cancer Center in Sonora and the Sonora Adventist Health Hospice. Private interment was held April 18, 2020, at Altaville Protestant Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020