James William Haigh McArthur
1953 - 2020
Jamestown resident James "Jim Bo" William Haigh McArthur passed away in Sonora on Aug. 7 following a battle with cancer. He was 66.
Born in Powell, Wyoming, Jim Bo spent the past 36 years in Jamestown. He was a carpenter for Operating Engineers 0E-3. Jim Bo lived life full and happy. He loved his children, grandchildren, and spending time with his many nieces and nephews. He also loved the great outdoors, Nascar racing, skydiving and singing Karaoke, where he was known as the Jukebox Man.
Jim Bo is survived by his wife of 16 years, Darlene McArthur; children, Kara (James) Smith, of Soulsbyville, Kevin McArthur and Kim McArthur, of Elk Grove; stepchildren, Brad Freeman, of California, Annett Holder, Shawnda (Reney) Lucero and Kriston (Jayson) Colley, all of Texas, Connor Freeman and Katie Freeman, of California; grandchildren, Madison (Cameron) Smith, of Soulsbyville, Kash McArthur and Kai McArthur, of Elk Grove; step-great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Koron Colley, of Texas; and sister, Joni Haigh, of Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Haigh, mother, Jackie Haigh McArthur, stepdad, Jay McArthur, sisters Mishell Haigh and Sue Haigh, and brothers Jerry McArthur and Scott McArthur.
A service will be held at a later date.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
