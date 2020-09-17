Janine Marie Benjamin passed away after a short illness on Sept. 13, 2020, at a local Sonora hospital at the age of 69.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years Loren Benjamin; her daughter, Jamie Porter (husband Loren Porter), and three amazing grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Christopher, Dillon and Sarah, all residents of Folsom, California; sisters Cheryl Boyd White and Michelle Priest; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janine worked in some challenging careers in her lifetime. She was in engineering for Pac Bell for many years, retired in 2004 as an Associate Governmental Program Analyst specializing in Information Technology for the California Department of Corrections, and was bookkeeper for the Jamestown Sanitation District until 2018.

Janine was above all a friend, and her closest friends, Martha Vartan, Sandy Gordon, Ginny Sullivan and Nancy Gorham, all of Sonora, Mikki Luna (Georgia) and Becky Kelley (Arizona) will miss her laughter and craziness and their many "girl trips" which she organized for over 30 years!

Her hobbies were travel, cooking and home crafts. She and Loren traveled to many beaches in Mexico, Florida and Hawaii often and loved tropical vacations. Any beach was her "happy place," and many long weekends were spent on the West Coast of California. She and Loren took lots of road trips and hiked in many national parks and forests.

Janine will always be remembered for her sense of humor and ability to make people laugh. She lived by example with the love and generosity she showed others throughout her life.

There will be no formal service at this time. In her memory, donations may be made to Meals-On-Wheels/Tuolumne County Senior Center.

A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends, to be announced at a later date.







