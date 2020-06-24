At the age 64, lifelong resident of Sonora "Jan" Opie passed away on May 17, 2020 at her brother's home in Sonora after a short battle with cancer. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Janis was born July 20, 1955 to Jim and Pearl Opie at Columbia Way Hospital. She was a fifth generation Tuolumne County resident.

Jan was known for having a very infectious smile, loud and boisterous voice, loving heart, great sense of humor, and positive attitude. She was a third generation Sonora High School graduate (1973) and received her AA degree from Columbia College in business a short time later. She used her degree to help in the family business working for her father and brother at Jim's Automotive "Opie's." Later she worked in customer care at Golden State Cellular for 20 years. Her last job was as a travel coordinator for the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Council.

As a youth Jan was an active member of Girl Scouts, then a troop leader, camp volunteer, board member, and a lifetime member. Jan is very well known for her Red Cross CPR classes being an instructor for over 40 years. She was the local county Red Cross Chapter president in 1987 and recently achieved recognition for her lifetime service. Jan has been an integral part of the Sheriff's Posse for over 50 years, starting in the 1960s helping her father; who was parade chairman at the time. Volunteering was an absolute joy and calling for Jan. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sonora her whole life. Following in her mother's footsteps she became a member of Young Ladies Institute (YLI) and altar server at church. Christmas was always a very special time to Jan and for many years she started the celebration in Groveland at their annual craft fair dressing up as "Jingles the Clown" helping the kids get pictures with Santa.

Some of the things Jan enjoyed doing were watching movies, theater, concerts, Kansas City Royals, Disney (everything, even sharing her birth year with Disneyland), Magnificent Seven (everything, including joining other fans in writing new episodes), reading, meeting movie stars from local shoots, old west stuff, traveling, country music, and Christmas, just to mention a few.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Pearl Opie. Jan is survived by her sister Sue Opie of Jamestown; brother Jim Opie and Debi Esque of Sonora; nephews and nieces Austin and Brandy Bedford of Fort Lewis, Washington, Lani and Jeff Sanz of Jamestown, Joe Opie and Madeline Amlin of Sonora, Cody Opie of Sonora, Stephen and Tanya Opie of Sonora, Courtney Opie and Pat Brown of Sonora many great nephews and nieces, numerous cousins, and lifelong friends Laura Zahm of Sonora, Pam Jenkins of Groveland, Carrol Jagger of Sonora, Karen Weisz of Nevada, Denise Nicolini of Sonora, and Janice Wickliff of Jamestown, just to mention a few. She had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and loved no matter what their circumstances. Jan had so much love to give that there was not a single soul she touched that did not feel her love. Her family and friends have all been blessed by just knowing her. To know her was to love her. She was a light in the darkness that now shines down from heaven. Jan's motto was always "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving

safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, body thoroughly worn out and screaming 'Woo Hoo what a ride!'" She did not fail to live up to her motto.

Jan requested cremation, her ashes will be respectfully interred at a private ceremony at St. Anne's Cemetery in Columbia. A celebration of life or protest of her death (whichever is allowed at the time) will be held ay 2 p.m. Aug. 1, 2020 at the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Posse Grounds. Prayers and fond memories are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuolumne County Chapter Red Cross or the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Posse as a memorial in her name.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Wustrack, Dr. Lin and Dr. Okimoto of UCSF, Dr Lyons, Dr. Mahmoudi and all the other wonderful staff at Adventist Health Sonora for all their wonderful care. Last but definitely not least thank you to Adventist Health Hospice of Sonora, there are not enough words to express the gratitude we feel for all you do and the peace you provide in a very difficult time







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store