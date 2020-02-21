|
Jay C. Hale, 87, of Hughson, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at University of Davis Medical Center, Sacramento.
Jay was born on July 29, 1932, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Jay spent his early years in Waterford and graduated from Oakdale High School.
Jay was united in marriage to Gloria A. Hale on Feb. 10, 1957 in Modesto.
Jay served in the United States Coast Guard from 1951 to 1953.
Jay's career was spent at Prudential Insurance and with the California Department of Corrections until his retirement in 1995.
His special interests were golfing, gardening, his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jay was a member of Christian Heights Church and Samaritan Village Chapel.
Jay is preceded by his wife, Gloria Hale and Bruce Hale.
He is survived by his daughters Sheryl Bolin and Teryl Jackson; his son-in-law, Ron Jackson; his granddaughter Jennifer (Ken) Rosenberg; great-granddaughter Izzie; great-grandson Dylan; granddaughter Ashley; Ross and Ayden Ardis.
Please send donations to CTICU at UC Davis.
Health Sciences Development and Alumni Relations
UC Davis Health
4900 Broadway, Suite 1830
Sacramento, CA 95820
A funeral service with full military honors will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, viewing, 11 a.m. service at Christian Heights Assembly of God Church,13711 Joshua Way, Sonora. Graveside service to follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Greenley Road and Lyons Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, reception immediately following at the home of Jay's granddaughter, 9613 Demergasso Drive, Oakdale.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020