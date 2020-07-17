Jeanette Cook, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on July 1, 2020.
Born on Feb. 10,1936, Jeanette's early years were spent on the San Francisco peninsula where she enjoyed the company of her cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Shortly after the war, she moved to the Philippines with her mother and stepfather, where she attended school and had a pet monkey. Jeanette was later sent back to live with her favorite grandmother in Santa Rosa, until her parents returned to the United States. She rejoined them in Maryland, and began attending Purdue University at the age of 16.
Jeanette was married in 1955, to Jerry Russell, who accepted a job in California. They began their family of five children in San Carlos. While her children were young, Jeanette finished her degree in English at night. She assisted in her children's classrooms, and belonged to several social groups. Bridge parties were always on the calendar. She enjoyed all kinds of music, and infused her children with a lifelong appreciation of it, as well as books. She was an avid reader, devouring books like Malted Milk Balls, her favorite candy.
Jeanette divorced in 1970, and married George Cook in 1972. George had three children, and together they bought a large ranch style home in San Carlos. They both enjoyed entertaining, hosting exchange students, and traveling. Jeanette was also a licensed court reporter and later discovered her talent for selling real estate. During these years, the couple fell in love with the city of Sonora, and together designed and built their retirement home on the top of Buckhorn Mountain. Jeanette loved animals, and had a menagerie of horses, llamas, ponies, chickens, geese, peacocks, macaws, a donkey and many dogs. Jeanette was a member of AAUW, Sierra Foothills Women's Club, Red Hat Ladies, Tuolumne Museum, Book Club, and several bridge groups. She also worked as a real estate agent for Henrietta Realty for many years.
Once retired, the couple spent several years wintering in Puerto Vallarta. After her husband passed away, she lived in Sonora Hills, still enjoying her social groups and redesigning her home there.
In 2015 Jeanette moved to Sacramento, a few houses away from her twin daughters. Shortly thereafter she was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, but lived comfortably in the care of her daughters.
Jeanette is survived by her half sister, Susan Friel Park, her five children, Diana Boyd, Scott Russell, Thomas Russell, Amanda Russell, Amelia Russell, and her three step children, Venette Cook Amos, Frank Cook and Heather Cook. Jeanette also has 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice or LBDA.org
(Lewey Body Dementia Association.)