Jeanne Arden Kiely (Pfeiffer), beloved Mom, Grandma, great Grandma, and friend, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family, June 29, 2020 in Sonora. Born on September 19,1935, she was the daughter of the late Norbert and Martha Pfeiffer. Jeanne was born and grew up in the Almaden Valley. She was an alumni of Notre Dame High school class of 1953, completed West Valley College and enjoyed working in the dietary departments in San Jose and Santa Cruz area hospitals. Jeanne was very active in her church and community. She enjoyed volunteering in programs that St. Patrick's Catholic Church offered and participated with many of the local service groups and clubs in her area throughout the years. Jeanne was an avid gardener and enjoyed her evening walks with friends. Her extensive family filled her life with much happiness and pride.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Christina (John) Rossum, KJB Kiely (Thomas Duggan), Colleen (Butch) Castro; grandchildren, Kathryn, Brian (Jesi), Spencer (Lace), Duncan, Rebecca, Leanna, and Roma; great-grandchildren, Kaya, Zen, and Aria. She is predeceased by her parents and only son, Kevin Thomas Kiely.
A mass was held in her honor July 8, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church in Sonora. Because of the pandemic, a celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity
.