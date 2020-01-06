|
|
Jeannie Ollis, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was born Jan. 3, 1950, in Sonora and raised by mother Dorothy and stepfather Jazz Guissi. Her childhood was spent with siblings Sandy Grimes, David Guissi, William "Billy" Guissi, Joann Hall, Dorthea James, Roxann Akeman, and Barbara Milburn.
She met her husband, Mickey Ollis, in Stockton and was married to him for 53 wonderful years. They resided in Linden. She was loved by her children Sonya, Mickey Jr. and Doug Ollis. Jeannie was blessed with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her caring, humorous, and hardworking nature was a constant source of unconditional
love and inspiration for all who were blessed to know her. She had a passion for life, her family, and dared anyone to debate her in politics.
Jeannie joined some of her loved ones in rest Dec. 22, 2019.
The Ollis family invites you to join them to share great memories during her celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Linden Lions Club banquet hall, 5041 N. Market St., Linden, CA 95236
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020