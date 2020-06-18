Jeffrey W. Schoettgen of Shelter Cove died at age 65 unexpectedly on May 30, 2020. Jeff was born in Sonora on May 10, 1955 the son of Joyce and Bill Schoettgen. He grew up in the winter wonderland of Long Barn and graduated from the University of the Pacific with a bachelor's degree in science in geology. As a General Contractor he acquired a talent and love for building beautiful homes, especially his family home in Glencoe. Even after retirement, his love never stopped as he enjoyed helping others build their dream homes.

Jeff is survived by his wife Brenda Bullington and their two daughters Alia Schoettgen and Johanna Schoettgen. Jeff deeply loved spending time with his family, coaching his daughters sport leagues as kids, holiday gatherings, barbequing and a "friendly" game of cribbage.

You would rarely find Jeff without his San Francisco Giants hat since he was a diehard fan. It was unusual that he would miss watching a Giants game. He had a great love of many sports throughout his life including cross country skiing and bike riding. He had many hobbies such as gardening, early morning low tides admiring the driftwood/rocks, tracking the weather, reading and movies. He had a hilarious sense of humor, mostly quoting movies he loved. "May the Schwartz be with you", don't worry Jeff; "we will meet again in Spaceballs 2".

Jeff will join many greats in death, in particular his father Forrest (Bill) W. Schoettgen. He is survived by his mother Joyce Schoettgen, sister Nancy Morton, brother-in-law Eric Morton, brother Brad Schoettgen, sister-in-law Thea Schoettgen, mother-in-law Doris Bullington and sister-in-law Lily Umina. As well as, loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great, great nephew, along with many close friends.

There are no words to express how much Jeff will be greatly missed. As a man who enjoyed the earth and elements, we invite each of you to keep Jeff's memory alive in your hearts as you look at a sunset, walk along the beach, enjoy a rain storm, take a hike or enjoy a Giants game.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store